Francis tossed 3.2 innings out of the bullpen in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Guardians, giving up two unearned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four.

Francis has now made each of his last three appearances out of the bullpen, but he's been utilized as a bulk reliever on two of those occasions. Heading into Friday's game, the Blue Jays likely didn't plan on using Francis quite as heavily, but he was pressed into extended action after starter Yariel Rodriguez gave up five runs (four earned) while recording just four outs in his return to the rotation following a seven-week stay on the injured list. Before Rodriguez landed on the shelf in late April, he and Francis had been deployed as tandem starters, and it's possible that manager John Schneider could proceed with that arrangement when Rodriguez's next turn through the rotation comes up Wednesday in Boston. Considering Rodriguez built up to four innings and 79 pitches during his rehab assignment prior to coming off the IL, he should be expected to work deeper into Wednesday's game than he did Friday.