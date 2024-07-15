Green picked up a four out save in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Diamondbacks. He allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless outing.

Green was able to help the Blue Jays hang on to the win after they blew a seven-run lead in the fifth. He allowed a two-out single to Christian Walker to put the tying run on base but was able to get Corbin Carroll to fly out to end the game. Green now has piled on four of his six saves this month despite allowing runs in three of his seven appearances. He'll head into the break boasting a sparkling 2.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB in 26 innings so far this season.