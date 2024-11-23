Swanson agreed to a one-year deal with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Swanson will stick around in Toronto for a third straight season after being acquired from the Mariners in November of 2022. Swanson spent most of the 2024 regulars season in the majors, and across 45 outings with the Blue Jays, he posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 39.1 innings. The 31-year-old will provide right-handed relief out of Toronto's bullpen for the 2025 campaign.