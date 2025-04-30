Swanson is headed back to Toronto to be examined after being scratched from a scheduled rehab appearance Tuesday with Single-A Dunedin due to right forearm soreness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The righty had been slated to make his first game appearance after being diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome, but he felt more discomfort in his forearm while warming up. A plan will be mapped out for Swanson after he is re-evaluated.