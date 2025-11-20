Swanson announced his retirement from professional baseball on his Instagram account Thursday.

Swanson was one of the best relievers in the American League from 2022-to-2023, posting a 2.39 ERA and 145:31 K:BB over 120.1 regular-season innings. It was a struggle the last two seasons, however, and he dealt with arm injuries off-and-on during that stretch. The 32-year-old finishes with a career 4.20 ERA over parts of seven big-league seasons.