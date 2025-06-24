Erik Swanson: Issued release
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swanson was released by the Blue Jays on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.
Swanson was booted from the 40-man roster Tuesday and didn't receive any interest while on waivers. He'll search for an opportunity elsewhere after electing free agency.
