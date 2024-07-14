Jimenez will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Jimenez will crack the lineup for the sixth time in seven contests and for the fourth game in a row as a replacement at shortstop for Bo Bichette (calf). The Blue Jays haven't yet placed Bichette on the injured list, and the team's decision thus far to eschew deactivating him implies optimism that he'll be ready to go coming out of the All-Star break. Since receiving his first big-league call-up July 2, Jimenez has gone 7-for-19 with a double, two walks, three runs and an RBI.