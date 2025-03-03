Jimenez (illness) went 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored and played four innings at shortstop in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Phillies in Grapefruit League play.

Though Bo Bichette drew the start at shortstop Sunday, Jimenez's ability to come off the bench and play four innings in the field suggests he's healthy again after he had been scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees due to an illness. Jimenez is vying for a utility role after slashing .229/.329/.358 over 210 plate appearances as a rookie with Toronto in 2024.