The Blue Jays recalled Martinez from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Martinez is taking the roster spot vacated by Bo Bichette (calf), who has landed on the 10-day injured list. It's the first major-league promotion for Martinez, who has slashed .260/.343/.523 with 16 home runs over 63 games this season with Buffalo. The 22-year-old can play second base, third base and shortstop, although he hasn't seen any time at the latter position this season. Martinez should see some action at second and/or third base while Bichette is out, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa likely to settle in at shortstop.