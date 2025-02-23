Martinez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Hitting ninth as the DH, Martinez launched a fourth-inning offering from Brandon Leibrandt over the fence in right-center field. Martinez could win a spot on the Opening Day roster with a big camp and even take over the starting job at third base, but it's his glovework and not his bat that will determine how quickly he's entrusted with those duties. The fact that he was used as the DH in the Blue Jays' spring opener, while Ernie Clement got the start at the hot corner, is a sign of how much the 23-year-old slugger needs to do on the defensive side to earn that opportunity.