Garcia (elbow) will join the Blue Jays ahead of Sunday's game in Arizona and could be activated from the injured list, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garcia had his second rehab appearance pushed back twice due to neck stiffness but was able to pitch two-thirds of an inning Friday with Triple-A Buffalo. The 33-year-old has been shelved since June 17 due to right elbow ulnar neuritis. With Jordan Romano likely out until September, Garcia could enter the second half of the season as the Blue Jays closer.