Atlanta is expected to activate Minter (hip) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

While making his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, Minter tossed a scoreless inning. Assuming his left hip is feeling fine coming out of the minor-league outing, he should join Atlanta for the start of their three-game series versus the Giants. Daysbel Hernandez was optioned to Gwinnett following Atlanta's 4-2 loss to the Pirates on Sunday, creating an opening in the bullpen for Minter.