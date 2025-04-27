Minter was pulled in the eighth inning of Saturday's 2-0 win over the Nationals due to left triceps tightness, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.

Minter appeared to suffer the injury on his ninth pitch of the inning, and he was lifted quickly after being checked on by a trainer. The good news for the southpaw is that the injury isn't related to the hip procedure that he underwent in August, but manager Carlos Mendoza said after Saturday's game that Minter's injury will "most likely" require a stint on the injured list, per Gomez. Minter posted a 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, six holds and a 13:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings prior to Saturday's outing.