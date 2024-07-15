Atlanta has selected Caminiti with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A nephew of former big-league third baseman Ken Caminiti, Cam reclassified to be part of the 2024 class and doesn't turn 18 until August. The 6-foot-2 southpaw sits 93-95 mph with his fastball (touches 98 mph) while mixing in potentially above-average offerings in his slider and changeup. His fastball is easily his best pitch, due to good movement that elicits whiffs in the zone. Caminiti was a quality center fielder in high school, so he's pretty athletic, which scouts hope will allow him to develop starter-level command.