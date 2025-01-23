Atlanta designated Gillispie for assignment Thursday, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Gillispie signed a one-year deal with Atlanta earlier this winter with hopes of earning a spot in the team's starting rotation or in the bullpen as a long reliever. Instead, he'll be put on waivers to make room for Jurickson Profar, who agreed to a three-year deal with Atlanta on Thursday. The 27-year-old Gillispie fared well in a small sample size with the Guardians last season, allowing just two earned runs over eight innings, and he finished with a 4.05 ERA in Triple-A over 113.1 frames.