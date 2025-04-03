Gillispie didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mets after allowing one run on four hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Facing a vaunted Mets lineup, Gillispie produced better results than when he gave up four runs in five frames during his first start of the year in a perhaps softer matchup against Pittsburgh. Other than a Pete Alonso double in the first inning to drive in a run, it was rather smooth sailing for Gillispie. The 27-year-old right-hander threw just 73 pitches Wednesday, so he'll search for more length in his next scheduled start against the Mets once again early next week, this time on the road.