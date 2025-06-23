Twins' Connor Gillispie: Claimed by Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins claimed Gillispie off waivers from the Marlins on Monday and optioned him to Triple-A St. Paul, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
The 27-year-old has made six starts for the Marlins this season, posting an 8.65 ERA and 23:11 K:BB over 26 frames. Gillispie has experience as a starter and reliever, though it's not clear what role the Twins have planned for him. In any case, he'll provide some experienced pitching depth at St. Paul.
