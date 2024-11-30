Gillispie signed a one-year deal with Atlanta on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Gillispie spent most of the 2024 regular-season with Triple-A Columbus, and over 27 games (including 15 starts) he went 5-7 with a 4.05 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 119:48 K:BB across 113.1 innings. He did make three appearances for the Guardians during the regular season, and across eight innings of work he allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out eight batters. Gillispie will have an opportunity to carve out a role for himself either in Atlanta's starting rotation or out of the bullpen as a potential long-relief option.