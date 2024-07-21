Atlanta recalled Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Dodd may be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale with the Cardinals, but Atlanta could elect to stay away from the left-hander so that he can make a start during the club's upcoming three-game series with the Reds this week. Atlanta has an opening in its rotation after Max Fried was surprisingly placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday in a corresponding move due to left forearm neuritis. After turning in a 7.60 ERA over seven starts with the big club in 2023, Dodd has pitched exclusively for Gwinnett thus far in 2024, logging a 4.99 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 76:26 K:BB across 83 innings.