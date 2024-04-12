Dodd is among the top candidates to make a spot start for Atlanta on Tuesday against the Astros, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Dodd had a tough start Thursday night for Triple-A Gwinnett, allowing five earned runs across 4.2 innings while allowing six hits and two walks to go along with five strikeouts. However, he had pitched very well in two prior outings with Gwinnett, putting himself in the conversation for a promotion. His start Thursday notably puts him on turn with the vacated spot in the big-league rotation. Darius Vines and Bryce Elder are also vying for the job, and they are scheduled to pitch Friday and Saturday, respectively, for Gwinnett. If either is scratched, it could be an indication that they will get the call in place of Dodd.