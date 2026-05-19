Atlanta reinstated Dodd (back) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The left-hander has been on the shelf nearly a month due to left thoracic spine inflammation, but he's ready to rejoin the active roster after a three-appearance rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Dodd allowed one earned run with a 4:1 K:BB over four innings for Atlanta prior to the injury and should work as a middle reliever that can also provide some length out of the bullpen.