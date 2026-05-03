Dodd (back) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett in the coming days, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

Dodd has been on the 15-day injured list since April 23 while recovering from left thoracic spine inflammation, but southpaw now appears to be nearing a return to action. Dodd has made two appearances with Atlanta this season, giving up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four batters over four innings.