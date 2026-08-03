Braves' Dylan Dodd: Pockets third win

Dodd (3-1) picked up the win Sunday over the Nationals, striking out one in a perfect inning of relief.

The southpaw took the mound for the fifth with the score tied 2-2 after starter JR Ritchie had lasted four innings, and Dodd was the pitcher of record when Atlanta took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame. Dodd has moved into a higher-leverage role since the beginning of July, posting a 1.42 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB over 12.2 innings and 13 appearances while collecting all three of his wins and six of his seven holds on the year.