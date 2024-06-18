Anderson (elbow) will pitch in a Florida Complex League game Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Anderson has been working his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in April 2023 and Tuesday's outing will be his first in the recovery process. The right-hander will likely need to build up his workload over a series of weeks, including a multi-start rehab assignment before he'd be able to be activated from the minor-league 60-day injured list, but Tuesday is a welcomed sign nonetheless.