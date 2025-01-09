Atlanta and Kelenic avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.3 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It's a substantial raise for Kelenic, who was eligible for arbitration for the first time as a Super 2 qualifier. The 25-year-old outfielder slashed .231/.286/.393 with 15 home runs over 131 games in his first season in Atlanta. While Kelenic looks like the favorite right now to open the 2025 season as Atlanta's starting left fielder versus righties, he's probably not guaranteed a job after posting just a .595 OPS in the second half of 2024.