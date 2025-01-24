Kelenic is slated to compete for playing time in right field until Ronald Acuna (knee) returns, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

New signee Jurickson Profar is slated for everyday playing time in left field, which leaves Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz in a likely platoon in right field for the first month or so of the season while Acuna is out. Once Acuna returns, Kelenic could be pegged for a fourth outfielder role. The former top prospect slashed .231/.286/.393 with 15 home runs over 131 games during the regular season in his first year with Atlanta, which included a .595 OPS in the second half.