Kelenic is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Kelenic will get a chance to catch his breath Wednesday after going 3-for-19 with a home run and seven strikeouts through Atlanta's first six contests. His absence will move Bryan De La Cruz to left field, which opens up right field for Stuart Fairchild against Los Angeles southpaw Blake Snell.

