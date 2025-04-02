Kelenic is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Kelenic will get a chance to catch his breath Wednesday after going 3-for-19 with a home run and seven strikeouts through Atlanta's first six contests. His absence will move Bryan De La Cruz to left field, which opens up right field for Stuart Fairchild against Los Angeles southpaw Blake Snell.
More News
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Socks first homer of 2025•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Pops first spring homer•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Competing for right field reps•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Reaches deal with Atlanta•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Losing work to Laureano•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Sitting versus southpaw•