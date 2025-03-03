Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a soli home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The 25-year-old outfielder took Wilking Rodriguez deep in the seventh inning, giving Kelenic his first homer of the spring. He's expected to begin the season on the strong side of a platoon in right field with Bryan De La Cruz, but the assignment will only be a temporary one as Atlanta waits for Ronald Acuna (knee) to be cleared for his 2025 debut. Kelenic saw a career-high 449 plate appearances last year, but he turned them into a tepid .231/.286/.393 slash line with 15 homers, 45 RBI and 49 runs.