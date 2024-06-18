Jimenez struck out one batter in a perfect inning to earn a save over the Tigers on Monday.

Jimenez tossed 10 of 13 pitches for strikes to protect the 2-1 lead and earn his first save of the year. He dropped his season ERA to 2.89 with a 30:10 K:BB through 28 innings. Since yielding four runs in a loss to the Padres on May 20, Jimenez has given up two runs over his last 10 appearances. Raisel Iglesias allowed two runs in a loss to the Rays on Sunday and was likely getting a routine day off Monday.