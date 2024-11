Jimenez is expected to mis the next 8-to-12 months while recovering from surgery to repair damaged cartilage in his left knee, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

This news came out of the blue for Jimenez, who was one of Atlanta's top relievers during the 2024 campaign. A timeline for his return should come into focus as he begins to progress in his rehab, but it appears he'll be sidelined for the first half of the 2025 season if not longer.