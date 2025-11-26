Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said last week that Jimenez recently underwent a cleanup procedure on his left knee, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez had surgery last November to address cartilage damage in the knee, and he wound up requiring another operation on the same knee following a setback. The reliever missed the entire 2025 season, and Anthopoulos noted that a timetable for Jimenez won't become clearer until late December or January. Jimenez -- who is owed $9 million in 2026 in his final year under contract -- boasts a 2.81 ERA, 30.1 percent strikeout rate and 7.2 percent walk rate in his two regular seasons with Atlanta and should be in line for high-leverage bullpen work in 2026, if healthy.