Jimenez has been shut down from throwing after feeling soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Jimenez began throwing off a mound a little over a month ago and had appeared close to a rehab assignment, but now his timetable is up in the air. The reliever has been sidelined all season after undergoing surgery last November to repair damaged cartilage in his left knee.