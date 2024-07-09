Jimenez earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Monday, allowing one walk and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Primary closer Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth and 10th frames, so Atlanta turned to Jimenez to close things out after the team scored in the top of the 11th. The veteran right-hander issued a one-out walk but kept Arizona off the scoreboard to earn the save. Jimenez has been one of Atlanta's top high-leverage options this season with two saves and 17 holds along with a 2.31 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB over 35 frames. Iglesias should continue to get the vast majority of the save chances moving forward, but Jimenez appears to be among the team's top closing options when the former is unavailable or used in a different capacity.