Atlanta is expected to call up Alvarez from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez will join Atlanta ahead of their three-game home series with the Reds on Monday, with Ozzie Albies (wrist) set to go on the injured list in a corresponding move. The 21-year-old has produced an impressive .342/.425/.586 slash line with seven home runs, 24 RBI, 19 runs scored and five stolen bases over 27 games with Gwinnett after getting a promotion from Double-A Mississippi on June 12. Alvarez will likely get the first opportunity to serve as Atlanta's everyday second baseman while Albies is expected to be sidelined for approximately eight weeks.