Share Video

Link copied!

Atlanta is expected to call up Alvarez from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez will join Atlanta ahead of their three-game home series with the Reds on Monday, with Ozzie Albies (wrist) set to go on the injured list in a corresponding move. The 21-year-old has produced an impressive .342/.425/.586 slash line with seven home runs, 24 RBI, 19 runs scored and five stolen bases over 27 games with Gwinnett after getting a promotion from Double-A Mississippi on June 12. Alvarez will likely get the first opportunity to serve as Atlanta's everyday second baseman while Albies is expected to be sidelined for approximately eight weeks.

More News