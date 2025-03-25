Atlanta placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left wrist inflammation.
Alvarez tweaked the wrist in late February and the injury lingered long enough to force an IL stint. The 21-year-old will be eligible to return April 4, but it's not clear whether he'll be ready at that time and he seems likely to be sent to the minors once he's healthy.
More News
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Expects to return soon•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Removed with wrist injury•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Shakes off illness•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Out at Triple-A with pneumonia•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Sent down after rough start•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Batting second in MLB debut•