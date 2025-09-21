Alvarez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Tigers.

The 22-year-old infielder had zero homers through his first 59 big-league games, but Alvarez snapped that streak Saturday by taking Keider Montero deep in the third inning, and then he did the same to Kyle Finnegan in the eighth. Over 18 games in September while handling starting third-base duties in place of Austin Riley (abdomen), Alvarez is batting .288 (15-for-52) with four runs and seven RBI.