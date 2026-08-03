Angels' Nacho Alvarez: Moving to Anaheim

The Angels acquired Alvarez from Atlanta on Monday in exchange for left-hander Brent Suter, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Alvarez produced a .626 OPS over 208 plate appearances and made 63 starts for Atlanta in 2025, but he has yet to see big-league action in 2026 while second baseman Ozzie Albies and third baseman Austin Riley have both remained healthy throughout the campaign. The 23-year-old had been playing exclusively at the hot corner at Triple-A Gwinnett this season, slashing .236/.337/.326 with two home runs and four stolen bases in 37 games before landing on the injured list in late May due to an undisclosed issue. The severity of Alvarez's injury remains unclear, but assuming he's not dealing with a season-ending issue, he could be cleared to make his organizational debut at Triple-A Salt Lake within the next few weeks.