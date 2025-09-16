Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Sitting out matinee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Nationals.
Alvarez will likely be back at third base for the nightcap, but he will begin the first game of the double dip on the bench. Vidal Brujan is at third base for Atlanta in the matinee.
