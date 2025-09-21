Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Detroit due to a laceration on his thumb, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez sustained the injury earlier in the weekend, and while the cut didn't require stitches, he'll be out of commission for at least one game. Vidal Brujan will draw the start at third base in place of Alvarez, who starred in Saturday's 6-5 come-from-behind win with three hits -- including two home runs -- and three RBI.