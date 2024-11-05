Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday that it appears unlikely Acuna (knee) will be ready for Opening Day, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Anthopoulos indicated last month that Acuna's readiness for Opening Day was in question, and now it appears things are trending toward a stint on the injured list as the outfielder continues his recovery from left ACL surgery. A timetable for Acuna's season debut remains vague, although Anthopoulos previously suggested it could come as late as early June. A more definitive timeline for Acuna might be available by spring training.