Murphy went 4-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Tigers.

Murphy extended Atlanta's lead to 3-0 in the third inning with a two-run blast off Tarik Skubal before cranking a second two-run homer in the fifth off Mason Englert. It's the first multi-hit game of the year for Murphy, who was batting just .135 with a lone homer through his first 15 games this season. The 29-year-old backstop will hope Wednesday's outburst is a sign of things to come -- Murphy posted an .843 OPS with 21 homers across 438 plate appearances last year.