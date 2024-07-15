D'Arnaud went 2-for-3 with two homers, a walk, a stolen base, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Padres.

D'Arnaud didn't get going until later in the game. He distanced Atlanta with a three-run blast in the sixth to put them up 5-1 and then followed up with a solo home run in the eighth. The 35-year-old backstop also reached via a walk and swiped his first base of the year. The home runs were D'Arnaud's first since June 22 and are a continuation of a strong month at the plate so far. Over 26 plate appearances, D'Arnaud is slashing .333/.385/.625 with seven RBI and four runs scored in July. He continues to be in a timeshare behind the plate with Sean Murphy and won't have a clear path to an everyday role unless Murphy were to pick up another injury.