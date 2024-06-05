The Brewers recalled Ashby from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

He will draw the start Wednesday in Philadelphia, taking the rotation spot of the injured Robert Gasser (elbow). Ashby was knocked around in his lone previous start with Milwaukee this season back on April 8 in Cincinnati, and though he's struggled on the whole at Nashville this season (6.80 ERA, 1.99 WHIP in 43.2 innings), he fired seven shutout frames in his most recent outing last Friday. Ashby could be needed for multiple turns through the rotation with Gasser likely to be out for a while.