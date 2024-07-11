Monasterio went 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Pirates.

Monasterio has a pair of multi-hit efforts over seven games in July, but he's gone hitless in four other contests this month. The infielder is slashing a meager .200/.286/.267 with one home run, nine RBI, nine runs scored and four stolen bases across 84 plate appearances. While Joey Ortiz (neck) is on the injured list, Monasterio has shared third base with Vinny Capra, though neither player has done much with their extra playing time.