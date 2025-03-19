The Brewers optioned Monasterio to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Monasterio did all he could this spring to break camp with the big club, posting a 1.157 OPS, but it wasn't enough. With Monasterio slated to begin the season with Nashville, Caleb Durbin's spot on the Opening Day roster might now be locked in.
