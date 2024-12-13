The Brewers acquired Durbin and Nestor Cortes from the Yankees on Friday in exchange for Devin Williams, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Durbin was added to New York's 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft and was expected to have "a big, big role" in the majors next season, per manager Aaron Boone, but he's instead been shipped out to bring an All-Star closer to the Bronx. The 24-year-old was one of the organization's top prospects and should have an immediate path to playing time in Milwaukee following the departure of shortstop Willy Adames. Durbin features a high-contact, low-power bat and had an .867 OPS with 10 homers, 29 stolen bases, a 13.2 percent walk rate and 9.9 percent strikeout rate in 82 games at the Triple-A level in 2024.