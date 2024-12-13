Share Video

The Brewers acquired Durbin and Nestor Cortes from the Yankees on Friday in exchange for Devin Williams, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Durbin was added to New York's 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft and was expected to have "a big, big role" in the majors next season, per manager Aaron Boone, but he's instead been shipped out to bring an All-Star closer to the Bronx. The 24-year-old was one of the organization's top prospects and should have an immediate path to playing time in Milwaukee following the departure of shortstop Willy Adames. Durbin features a high-contact, low-power bat and had an .867 OPS with 10 homers, 29 stolen bases, a 13.2 percent walk rate and 9.9 percent strikeout rate in 82 games at the Triple-A level in 2024.

