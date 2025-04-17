The Brewers will recall Durbin from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers were left with a hole at third base after optioning Oliver Dunn to Nashville on Thursday, and it now appears that Durbin will take over as Milwaukee's primary starter at the hot corner once he officially joins the big-league club. The 25-year-old speedster has slashed .278/.316/.481 with two home runs, three RBI, 12 runs scored and three stolen bases through 58 minor-league plate appearances, and he's recorded a base hit in 11 of his 13 contests. His first game in Milwaukee will mark his MLB debut.