The Red Sox announced Sunday that Durbin underwent a successful reconstructive surgery of the PIP joint in his left pinkie finger last week, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

The 26-year-old dealt with a dislocated pinkie over the summer, but he never went to the injured list and played through the injury. Durbin struggled early in 2026 but bounced back with a .738 OPS during the second half, resulting in a .248/.332/.378 slash line with 13 homers and 20 steals in 153 regular-season games. He'll likely be fully healthy for the start of spring training since he has three-plus months to recover from the procedure.