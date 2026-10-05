Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday that Durbin has appointments scheduled to have his left pinkie examined, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Durbin suffered a partially dislocated left pinkie back in late June, but he never missed any games and played through some discomfort for the remainder of the season. Now that the Red Sox have been eliminated, Durbin will have the finger looked at before determining whether anything needs to be done beyond rest. Durbin slashed .272/.377/.391 in 82 regular-season games after the injury, so it does not seem the lingering finger injury overly affected him at the plate.