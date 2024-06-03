Junis (shoulder/head) is headed to Triple-A Nashville to begin a rehab assignment, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The specific date of Junis' first rehab start with Nashville isn't clear, but it's imminent. Junis has been on the shelf since early April, first with a right shoulder impingement and then with a head injury which occurred when he was hit by a ball during batting practice. It's not clear how many rehab starts he might require, but it should be at least a couple given how long he's been out.